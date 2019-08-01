South Africa: The Michael Komape Tragedy Is Not an Anomaly

opinion

On 2 September 2019, the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear a case brought by the family of the late Michael Komape. The case is an appeal against a decision of the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane not to grant damages for the emotional shock and grief suffered by Michael's family, when their son and brother, aged 5 at the time and a few days into the start of Grade R, drowned in a pit toilet full of human excrement.

Michael Komape's story has been publicly acknowledged at the highest levels of government.

In his State of the Nation address delivered on 7 February 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "We recall with deep sadness the tragic [death] of Michael Komape, who drowned in a pit toilet at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo in 2014... "

Giving a keynote address at a Human Rights Day commemoration event in March 2018, Deputy President David Mabuza spoke of Michael's death in an "undignified manner" in 2014.

MEC for Education in Limpopo at the time of Michael's death, Dikeledi Magadzi, called the tragedy an "isolated incident" and an act of God.

Discussed in these terms, the death of Michael is framed as a horrifying...