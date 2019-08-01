Africa: Kotoko Aim At Champs League Success

Newly-appointed Kumasi Asante Kotoko Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kennedy Boakye Ansah has announced plans to build on the club's CAF Confederation Cup success last season.

The Porcupine Warriors reached the group stage of the Confederation Cup last season and the PRO who spoke on Metro TV's Sports Direct on Tuesday suggested that the club has put plans in place to ensure the 'Fabulous' club advanced a notch higher competing in the CAF elite competition.

Kotoko will represent Ghana in this season's Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League competition and will face Nigeria's Kano Pillars in their first match.

"We have a new trainer and the management is supporting him to make good strides in the Champions League. We have signed some new players that are gradually that are blending well with the old ones and the coach is closely observing them to get the right blend of players to execute the mission in Africa".

Following the exit of Key players such as Captain Amos Frimpong, talisman Abdul Fatau Safiw, midfielder Kwame Bonsu, the uncertain future of Sogne Yacouba , injury lay-offs to Richard Senanu and Maxwell Baako it was imminent the 'Oseikrom' side will rely on new prospects.

New faces like Godfred Asiamah, a former Ashantigold midfielder, Ex- Medeama duo Justice Blay and Bright Enchill, former Karela centre-back Ampem Dacosta , ex- Wa All Stars central man Richard Arthur , ex- Satellites player Kwame Baah and Ugandan import George Abege of Kariobangi Sharks fame are expected to fill the space left by the departure of the regular stars.

They are expected to join forces with dependable goalie Felix Annan, Augustine Sefah , Jordan Opoku, Emmanuel Gyamfi , Kwame Boahene, Evans Owusu , Stephen Nyarko , Umar Bashiru , Wahab Adams , Abdul Ganiu and Emmanuel Agyemang Badu to help the club achieve its Champions League dream.

Recent friendly matches against Burkinabe side Rahimo FC and Ivorian Military team Omnisport De L'Armee at the Baba Yara Stadium, according to the PRO, was intended to afford Norwegian trainer Kyetil Zachariassen a fair assessment of his side as well as provide both old and new players an opportunity to impress the Head Coach.

He disclosed that the recent outdoor of their season's kits was part of the plan to get all Porcupine faithful to don the latest apparel ahead of the Champions' League and domestic campaign, entreating all fans to spot the bright colors and to throw their weight behind the team.

Mr.Boakye Ansah said the club will travel to Accra to finalise preparations ahead of their trip to Kaduna where they are billed to face Nigerian giants Kano Pillars which just annexed the Nigerian Federations Cup on August 10.