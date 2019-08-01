Ghana: Bukom 'Fist of Fury' Finals Sat

All is set for the grand finale of the Bukom Fist of Fury boxing league at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Saturday after an electrifying semi-final over the weekend at Sukura in Accra.

With cash, medals and other attractive prizes from sponsors and organizers to be given away, the night promises to be nothing short of a boxing extravaganza.

The determination of the boxers reflected in their display in the semi-final encounter that saw Abdul Rahman Coffie of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym putt up a splendid performance to defeat Justice Crabbe of CSPY.

Fatau Seidu of Akotoku Academy won his fight without throwing a punch as his opponent, James Otoo of Discipline Boxing Gym for wearing a beard.

Theophilus Allotey of Wisdom boxing gym also won via disqualification. His opponent, David Tagoe of Willpower Boxing gym was disqualified for not wearing a groin protector.

David Amegatse of Attoh Quarshie Boxing gym defeated Jacob Tackie of Discipline Boxing gym. Isaac Kakraba of Attoh Quarshie Boxing gym won his bout against Atato Yaw of Salenko while Abdul Aziz Seidu of Akotoku Academy scored a Split Decision win over Precious Akai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie boxing gym.

Ebenezer Kolibey of Seconds Out boxing gym defeated Gideon Nortey of Sea View gym via Split Decision. Richmond Nettey of Attoh Quarshie boxing gym won his bout against Stephen Quarshie of Akotoku Academy through a unanimous decision.

Abraham Mensah of Seconds Out boxing gym secured a Unanimous Decision victory over Isaac Aryetey of The Gym. Raphael Deh of Sea View gym also had an easy win as his opponent, Dauda Seidu of Powerful Gym retired.

Emmanuel Kotey of B/A also won his bout against Joshua Neequaye of Attoh Quarshie boxing gym.

Vincent Atikro of Attoh Quarshie boxing gym won his bout against Prince Quaye of Sea View gym while Alfred Kotey of Akotoku Academy secured a unanimous decision win over Samuel Odartey Lamptey of Discipline Boxing Gym.

Samson Semedzi of The Gym defeated Alidu Sulemana of Willpower boxing gym via a Unanimous Decision.

On the professional fights that serve as side attraction to be staged by Landmark Promotions and Management, Issah Samir will face off with John Akulugu for the middleweight commonwealth title.

Also on the bill is a super middleweight clash between Delali Miledzi and Iddrisa Amadu while fan's favourite Michael Ansah comes up against Edward Kambasi in a super featherweight contest.