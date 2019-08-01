Kenya/Zambia: Former Gor Mahia Skipper Joins Zambian Side

Immediate former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava has officially joined Zambian top-tier side Nkana FC on a two-year deal.

The 26-year old central defender has been training with Nkana for a week now as negotiations between Gor Mahia and the club continued and he officially put pen to paper on Thursday morning at the club offices. He had four months left on his contract with K'Ogalo and it is believed that Nkana has had to part with Sh1 million to secure his services.

An elated Shakava says his mission at Nkana is to help the club win the league and also become a powerhouse in African football.

"I am very happy to join Nkana. I was very eager to move here and I am glad all went well. They (Nkana) have a wonderful project that I am glad to be in. My mission is to help the club win the league and also do well continentally."

Shakava, who started out at Kakamega Homeboyz, thanked his immediate former club Gor Mahia, saying they made him a better player.

"I am really thankful to Gor Mahia for entrusting me as a young player from Kakamega Homeboyz and horning me into the player I am today. The experience I got playing in continental matches and in the Kenyan Premier League are vital. They also made this transfer smooth and I don't take it for granted,' he said.

Shakava joins his former teammate, Musa Mohammed, who joined Nkana mid last year.