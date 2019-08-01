Tanzania: Summit to Cement Relations and Boost National Economy

THE two-day Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Summit of Heads of State and Government is expected to cement relations and strengthen economies among member countries.

It is also set to improve various social services and enable citizens to exchange skills and expertise.

During the summit, President John Magufuli will assume Sadc chairmanship for a year to August 2020.

He takes over from Namibian President, Dr Hage Geingob. His endorsement for the chairmanship was done during the last summit in accordance with the Sadc Treaty, which provides for the vice chairperson to take up the chairmanship after having successfully held the vice chairmanship in the previous year ending in August 2019.

This is the demonstration of Sadc member states' faith and confidence in President Magufuli's leadership. Sadc was established through a Treaty signed on August 17, 1992 by 11 founding members in which Tanzania was one of them.

Facilitator on Sadc issues Hebert Mrango said recently that the summit would open doors for Tanzanians to link with fellow citizens in other 15 countries.

He said Sadc had so far enabled various countries to improve health and education services as well as improvement of infrastructure. More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the summit in Tanzania this year.