Southern Africa: Imposing Terminal III to Handle SADC Delegates

DELEGATES to the 39th Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will be among the international passengers to have the first experience of Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal 3, which President John Magufuli launches today.

It is such a coincidence that the newly constructed state-of-the-art terminal becomes operational at a time the top regional leaders and officials from 15 member states will be landing in the country ahead of the SADC Heads of State Summit in Dar es Salaam.

Activities before the summit will begin from next Monday, when the SADC Industrialisation Week will start. The SADC summit is expected to attract at least 1,000 visitors.

Terminal 3, which the President will launch today, is mainly designed for international arrivals and departures.

The SADC Protocol on Transport, Communication and Meteorology says the member states acknowledge the importance of air transport in serving the interests of the region and agree to support a safe, reliable, and efficient industry based on the international civil aviation organisation standards and recommended practices.

The regional bloc notes that most airports are operating sufficiently, aside from incidental issues involving scheduling and mild maintenance.

However, as traffic increases through stronger integration with the region and the world, traffic at many of these airports is expected to exceed their capacity.

Recently, Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Atashasta Nditiye said JNIA Terminal 3 is expected to increase passengers using JNIA from 2.5-8 million annually for JNIA Terminal 3 alone is capable of handling six million passengers annually.

Mr Nditiye said JNIA Terminal 3 was ready to receive Heads of State, who will be coming for the summit. Having 227,000 square metres, the terminal is capable of accommodating 19 aircraft of Code C at once or 11 aircraft of Code E like Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The terminal also has 12 passenger boarding bridges and provides parking space for 2,075 vehicles. Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal 3 Manager Burton Komba told 'Daily News' recently that in the past three months they had done several operational trials and had good results.

Some of the trials included aircraft parking and passengers get on board and deplaning as well as passenger inspection. Airbus A220-300 and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner of the national airline (ATCL) were used during the trials.

He assured that all systems at the terminal had been connected and functioned well.