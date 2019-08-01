Tanzania: Road Crash Kills 6, Leaves 8 Badly Injured in Tarime

SIX people died on the spot and eight others sustained injuries in a road crash yesterday afternoon at Nyamwaga area in Tarime District.
"Six people have died and eight others have sustained injuries in the accident... we are rushing to the scene," a senior police officer told the 'Daily News' here shortly after the images of the accident started going viral on social media.
"The number of deaths may rise because the survivors are in critical conditions," said the police officer. The accident involved a passenger vehicle-Hiace-that was reportedly heading to Mugumu in Serengeti District, according to eye witnesses.
There is small hill at the accident scene and according to eye witnesses, "The driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into sewer."
Survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Read the original article on Daily News.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.