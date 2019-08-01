Tanzania: Road Crash Kills 6, Leaves 8 Badly Injured in Tarime

SIX people died on the spot and eight others sustained injuries in a road crash yesterday afternoon at Nyamwaga area in Tarime District.

"Six people have died and eight others have sustained injuries in the accident... we are rushing to the scene," a senior police officer told the 'Daily News' here shortly after the images of the accident started going viral on social media.

"The number of deaths may rise because the survivors are in critical conditions," said the police officer. The accident involved a passenger vehicle-Hiace-that was reportedly heading to Mugumu in Serengeti District, according to eye witnesses.

There is small hill at the accident scene and according to eye witnesses, "The driver lost control and the vehicle veered off the road and plunged into sewer."

Survivors were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.