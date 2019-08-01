South Africa: Consumers Drink While Retailers Keep the Tills Active and Lights On

analysis

One in five South Africans is unemployed and economic growth remains anaemic, but retailers manage to grow, demonstrating that they still have some defensive qualities.

When the going gets tough, the tough get drinking. Or so it would seem in South Africa in 2019. While the unemployment rate reached 29%, the highest since the global financial crisis, South Africa's retailers are reporting decent growth - in their liquor stores in particular.

Shoprite, South Africa's biggest grocery retailer with a market capitalisation of R96-billion, updated the market on Tuesday on expected earnings for the year to June 2019. Its core South African supermarket business, with 1,610 outlets, reported turnover growth of 7.4% for the six months from January to June 2019, a strong turnaround from the first half where growth stalled at 0.2%.

In particular, the group commented that its LiquorShop business remained a standout performer recording strong double-digit growth for the period. The group is set to open its 500th LiquorShop this week.

"Emerging from a transformational year in 2018, which resulted in only marginal sales growth in the first half to December, we are pleased to report improved growth in the second half with Group sales up 6.5% (excluding...