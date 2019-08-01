South Africa: Consumers Drink While Retailers Keep the Tills Active and Lights On

One in five South Africans is unemployed and economic growth remains anaemic, but retailers manage to grow, demonstrating that they still have some defensive qualities.
When the going gets tough, the tough get drinking. Or so it would seem in South Africa in 2019. While the unemployment rate reached 29%, the highest since the global financial crisis, South Africa's retailers are reporting decent growth - in their liquor stores in particular.
Shoprite, South Africa's biggest grocery retailer with a market capitalisation of R96-billion, updated the market on Tuesday on expected earnings for the year to June 2019. Its core South African supermarket business, with 1,610 outlets, reported turnover growth of 7.4% for the six months from January to June 2019, a strong turnaround from the first half where growth stalled at 0.2%.
In particular, the group commented that its LiquorShop business remained a standout performer recording strong double-digit growth for the period. The group is set to open its 500th LiquorShop this week.
"Emerging from a transformational year in 2018, which resulted in only marginal sales growth in the first half to December, we are pleased to report improved growth in the second half with Group sales up 6.5% (excluding...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.