Nigeria: Movie Director Almost Raped Me - Actress Juliet Ibrahim

Photo: Juliet Ibrahim/Instagram
Juliet Ibrahim.
1 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)

Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim has revealed how she escaped sexual assault from unnamed movie director when she was introduced to acting.

Ibrahim who spoke on BBC Pidgin talk show "Question Till Mouth Pain You" said the movie director held her hand after she walked past him and asked her to 'look at what you are doing to me'.

She said that by the time she looked down, she saw that the movie director already had an erection, but that she immediately ran away.

Watch the video below:

Read the original article on Vanguard.

