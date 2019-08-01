Somalia: President Farmajo Gives Up U.S. Citizenship

President Adullahi Farmajo has renounced his US Citizenship in a move that is seen to help him have a firm grip of the horn of Africa country.
President Farmajo had been residing in the US prior to his election a move most of critics had used ridicule him as an outsider who did not have the affairs of Somalia at heart.
Dual citizenship is allowed and the current Prime minister holds a Norwegian passport.
The mover is likely to put pressure on other leaders, who have in the past been accused of destabilizing Somalia and running to their second countries.
Most of the current leaders fled the country as refugees during the despotic rain that saw the country crumble in 1992
Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.
