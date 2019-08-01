Ghana: Deputy Minister Assures Appreciable Catch in 2019

1 August 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Christiana Y. Gyampo

The government has declared a closed season for trawler fishing in Ghana's territorial water from August 1 to September 30, 2019, to replenish the depleting fish stock.

The closer is one of the strategic measures under the National Marine Fisheries Management plan (2015 -2019) prepared per section 42 of 2002 (Act 625), and it is aimed at reducing excessive pressure on fish stocks and to ensure sustainability in the fishing industry.

The Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mr. Francis Ato Cudjoe, announced this in Accra on Tuesday.

Mr. Cudjoe said China alone owns about 70% of the trawlers, while the Ghanaian fishermen own about 30%.

"With this two months closed season, I hope our Ghanaian fishermen will have enough harvest this year," he added.

He, however, said tuna trawlers were excluded from the August - September 2019 closed season, adding that their closed season would be announced later.

It is recalled that canoe fishermen observed a closed season from May 15 to June 15 this year.

This announcement is a follow-up to the several consultations with the Fisheries Commission and stakeholders including the owners and operators of the industrial trawlers, to plan the implementation of the closed season.

