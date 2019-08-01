Somalia: Puntland Marks Its 21st Anniversary of Statehood

Puntland state in Somalia on Thursday marked the 21st anniversary of statehood.

The largest celebration was held in the capital Garowe, where was attended by Puntland officials including the president and speaker of Somalia parliament.

During the celebration, dozens of people from civil society and hundreds of Puntland armed forces were paraded in front of government officials at Barhada square in Garowe. Puntland military vehicles also displayed there.

Today's celebration was the biggest one in the history of the Puntland, which was a peaceful state founded on August 1, 1998.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni did not give a speech on the scene, but the organizers of the celebration said he will deliver his speech tonight at the presidential palace, where the second festivity will be taking place.