Somalia: Foreign Minister Meets With Kenyan Ambassador in Mogadishu

Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received in his Mogadishu office the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Somalia Lt. General (Rtd) Lucas Tumbo on Wednesday.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two neighboring states.
The two sides also discussed means of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries to emphasize the depth of the Somali-Kenyan relations in all key areas.
Mogadishu and Nairobi which share border cooperate on security, trade, and investment, but the collaboration was tested by maritime dispute along the Indian Ocean border that is already at the International Court of Justice.
The diplomatic ties between the two went all-time low following misunderstanding to resolve the case out of court.
Kenya argues that the two East African states can end their dispute outside the court but Somalia does not believe so and strongly emphasize the international justice system.
The maritime border case is expected to be ruled by the Hague based court before the end of this year.
More than 4000 Kenyan troops are part of African Union peacekeepers stationed in Southern Somalia since their incursion in October 2011, Somalia has also huge Diaspora community that does business in Kenya.
