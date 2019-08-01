South Africa: Inside the ANC - Many More Acts to Come in This Power Play

analysis

Battered and bruised, Ace Magashule, the face of the camp that is challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa's dominance in the ruling party, has to go to the party's grassroots to regenerate strength. Preparations for the ANC's next big event -- the National General Council in the second half of next year -- are under way. This is where the party's prickly topics will be under review.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his backers were emboldened after they pushed back against ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule's team at the party's National Executive Committee at the weekend. But that was just one meeting.

The Ramaphosa camp is preoccupied with government issues. They risk losing control of the party's branches, where people hostile to Ramaphosa can be signed up with ease, according to insiders. A number of policy matters could be raised at the National General Council in the second half of 2020 to criticise Ramaphosa. Because the event is not authorised to remove a president, it is easy for policy stances to become proxies for political muscle-flexing.

This week Eskom reported a record R21-billion loss. The power utility is handling a restructuring that will create more tensions in the political world. Two rating agencies have...