Somalia: Labor and Social Affairs Minister Outlines His 100 Days in Office Milestones

Minister for Labor and Social affairs in the Federal Government of Somalia Hon. Sadik Warfa has outlined his impressive record in the first 100 days in office.

Mr Warfa said that among his achievements were the rebuilding of the ministry's headquarters which was damaged following a terrorists attack.

"the rebuilding was done through is-xiqaan meaning voluntary programme.

He added that he has also accelerated the rights and the soci-economic development programme for all employees.