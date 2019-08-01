Somalia: Briton Arrested With Explosives in January At Airport Reappears in Court

The Briton who was arrested in January for endangering public life has reappeared in a Mogadishu court to face the charges. Thomas Antony Cox was arrested in the Abden Abdille International Airport with teargas canisters in January 19 as he headed to Adis Ababa.
It is not clear why the security expert did not declare the contents of his luggage in the facility which in the past has recorded terrorist attacks.
Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.