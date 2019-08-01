Somalia: Briton Arrested With Explosives in January At Airport Reappears in Court

The Briton who was arrested in January for endangering public life has reappeared in a Mogadishu court to face the charges. Thomas Antony Cox was arrested in the Abden Abdille International Airport with teargas canisters in January 19 as he headed to Adis Ababa.

It is not clear why the security expert did not declare the contents of his luggage in the facility which in the past has recorded terrorist attacks.