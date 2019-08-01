Sudan: Rebels Declare Immediate Unilateral 'Goodwill' Ceasefire

Kadugli — The Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) armed movement has declared an immediate unilateral cessation of hostilities, effective today, as a 'goodwill gesture' to promote a smooth transfer of power to civilian government.

In a statement on Wednesday, SPLM-N faction leader Abdelaziz El Hilu explains that the ceasefire in areas of its control is "a goodwill gesture towards the peaceful resolution of the Sudanese problem and to give an opportunity for the immediate and smooth transfer of power to civilians."

"The cessation of hostilities shall continue for a period of five months, from August 1, 2019 until December 31, 2019.

El Hilu: "All forces and units of the Sudan People's Liberation Army-North must abide by this declaration and cease any acts of hostility except in the case of self-defence and the defence of citizens."

Commitment to negotiation

As reported by Radio Dabanga on Monday, SPLM-N El Hilu in South Kordofan confirmed its steadfastness in negotiating with a Sudanese government that results from an agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

It welcomed the support of the Sudanese people for achieving a comprehensive and just peace by addressing the roots of the crisis and rebuilding the Sudanese state on new bases.

This confirmation came during a meeting of the delegation of the SPLM-N El Hilu in the South Sudan capital of Juba on Saturday, with a joint FFC-junta delegation led by TMC deputy head Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'.

"The meeting came in response to the invitation from the Government of South Sudan to meet the delegation of Khartoum in order to hear the joint delegation," Ammar Daldoum, secretary-general of the movement said in a statement on Sunday.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.