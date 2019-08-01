Ghana: Pastor Grabbed for Allegedly Raping 3 Women

Akrodie — The Asunafo South District Police Command in the Ahafo Region, have arrested a 29-year-old self-styled pastor for allegedly raping three women during a crusade at Akrodie in the Asunafo North Municipality last Monday.

The suspect, pastor Daniel Abisah, also known as Ogyabafo of Adom Power Ministry, was alleged to have committed the act during a crusade, which attracted several worshippers, including the three victims aged between 19 and 20 years old.

The Asunafo South District Police Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lawrence Adomberi, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said the suspect on separate occasions, during the crusade allegedly told each of the victims a bizarre life story that put fear in them, and ordered them to either follow him to his house or guest house where he lodged.

The Police Commander said the suspect told his first victim aged 19 that her grandmother had put on her waist spiritual beads, which was hindering her progress, and that she would struggle hard in life to get a husband.

According to ASP Adomberi, the self-styled pastor convinced her to visit him at his lodging place in a straight dress, so that he (pastor) could exorcise her, and allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim.

The Police Commander said the suspect cautioned the victim not to tell anyone about the incident or else he would write her name on a candle and burn it and she would die.

ASP Adomberi said the self-acclaimed pastor told the second victim, who needed a child, that someone had bathed her and succeeded in cursing her womb making it impossible for her to have a child.

According to the Police Commander, the pastor told the third victim that her uncle had sex intercourse with her, and she needed to undergo purification to safeguard her future, adding that the pastor had sexual intercourse with the victim when she visited him.

The Asunafo South District Police Commander said the women reported the case to the police, and that the suspect was currently in police custody.