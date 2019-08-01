Ghana: ADB to Invest More in Digital Banking - MD

The Managing Director (MD) of Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Dr John Kofi Mensah, has reiterated his outfit's commitment to invest more into digital banking in order to expand financial transactions in the country.

According to him, the world was in the century of information therefore, the bank was working tirelessly to improve on its services to render quality and better customer services.

Speaking at the ADB Digital Banking Breakfast Summit in Accra on Tuesday, Dr Mensah explained that after the bank obtained Universal Banking License in 2004, it made adequate improvements in infrastructure and digital banking products and services to boost quality service delivery.

"Today, online banking has emerged as a major channel to supplement face-to-face banking, thus ADB is doing its best to adapt new technology to provide up-to-date services through several channels to aid customers make online payments, purchase airtime and transact mobile money services," he said.

Dr Mensah indicated that his outfit had invested substantially in e-business for customers to enjoy safe, reliable and convenient banking services outside the normal working hours, adding that "our e-business team is working further to enhance the security features on our app to include facial recognition and finger print features."

Digital banking, he noted, remained the game changer in the industry and expressed readiness of the bank to explore new products and services to attract new customers, stressing that "this will set us ahead of competition."

Dr Mensah disclosed that the bank has rolled out three new digital products and services this year, which included the contactless card, web acquiring service and visa prepaid card to offer clients the best digital banking services for speed and safety.

Addressing the summit, Mr Ebo Quayson, the Head of E-Business at ADB, stated that the bank had gone beyond providing agricultural financing, saying "now ADB can boast of the best digital banking products and services on the market."

To make customer services more convenient, he mentioned that the bank had introduced mobile app and re-introduced the Executive Banking Service to provide unique, fast and superior banking solutions to the public.