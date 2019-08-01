Ghana: Made-in-Ghana Bazaar Ends

The second Made-in-Ghana Bazaar, an initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has ended in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to patronise its home-made goods to economically position the country across the globe.

The three-day event, which commenced on Friday, saw 200 exhibitors display a wide range of products such as shoes, bags, beverages, jewellery, clothes and cosmetics that were exclusively made in the country.

It was on the theme: 'Promoting made-in-Ghana products abroad', organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ghana Export Promotion Centre and other institutions.

Participants were from the diplomatic community, particularly the Korean and Angolan embassies in Ghana, who pitched camps to showcase their cultural and culinary capabilities.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mohammed Habibu Tijani, reiterated the commitment of the ministry in using it's tools of economic diplomacy through it's networks to promote the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He underscored the importance for the country in perfecting a competitive advantage through networking with other countries with the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area ( AfCFTA).

"Since Ghana has won the bid to host the Secretariat of the AfCFTA, and as citizens of the country, we all need to perfect our competitive advantage and quickly learn from others in areas where we are lacking to remain relevant and be in position to rake in the benefits of the AfCFTA," he said.

The Deputy Minister was optimistic that the event would help investors who participated to learn and share the best practices to add more value to their products.

Mr Tijani implored Ghanaians not to undermine the made-in-Ghana goods because it was quality made and created jobs for the youth.

"We urge Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana goods because it informed the world that our goods were better, it gave our economy its needed facelift and it positioned the country economically on the globe."