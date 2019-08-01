Namibia: Murder Accused Denied Bail

Rundu — Two Chinese nationals Xuefeng Chen, 29, and Zhenhai Zhou, 31, who were arrested in April for the alleged murder of their employee Haushiku Andreas Muyevu at Andara village in Mukwe Constituency were again denied bail yesterday.
They made their second court appearance in the Rundu Magistrate's Court.
Their case was remanded to 16 September for further police investigations. The State objected to bail noting that both the accused are flight risks and because it's a serious offence. It would also not be in the interest of administration of justice for them to be released on bail, said the State.
The two accused were legally represented by their lawyer Leena Shikongo from Metcalfe Attorneys. The two appeared before Magistrate Barry Mufana while public prosecutor Helvy Gorases represented the State.
