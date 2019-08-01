Ghana: Govt to Establish 2 Private Sector-Led Funds for SDGs

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday announced the establishment of two private sector-led funds to support the country's efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The SDG Delivery Fund and the SDG Green Fund were launched at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday at a breakfast meeting with the Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) Advisory Group on the SDGs.

The funds are expected to raise billions of cedis from voluntary contributions and corporate social responsibility initiatives from the private sector to support the country's efforts towards the goals.

The targeted areas are Goal 4 which borders on Quality Education, Goal 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation, and Goal 7 on Affordable and Clean Energy.

Other areas are SDG 8 which advocates for Decent Work and Economic Growth, Goal 9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and Goal 12 on Responsible Consumption and Production.

At the meeting, Vice President Bawumia said the two funds would serve as tangible vehicles to complement government efforts in the implementation of the SDGs in the country.

He noted that the SDGs were the main focus on which the government's transformation agenda revolved to ensure full prosperity and life of dignity to Ghanaians.

"The SDGs represent what as a country we should do as an obligation, that is, to become a country where everyone has good health, quality education, descent work and where peace and justice thrives, and without poverty and hunger. This is not idealism but aspirations that are achievable," he said.

After 60 years of independence and 25 years of stable democracy, he said it was unacceptable for people to continue to suffer extreme form of poverty and hunger.

"And it is not right for the people to die from preventable diseases, suffer inequalities and injustices," he added.

Vice President Bawumia expressed President Akufo-Addo's commitment towards making the country a shining example in the implementation of the SDGs.

However, without the robust support and deliberate efforts towards scaling up private sectors engagement and investments, that acceleration would be a mere dream, he said.

"The quality of partnership that we have succeeded in Ghana in forging around the SDGs is being championing globally as example of best practice."

"I am also told that at the request of the Ugandan Prime Minister, the country has reached out to the SDGs Advisory Unit at the office of the President to ask for documentation on the CEOs Advisory Group and lessons from the various breakfast meetings which they intend to replicate."

"We really value the impressive partnership between government and the private sector, and it is very refreshing to engage with you and we cherish the ideas shared and your substantive support. We believe that we have something big and transformational going for us in the SGDs Delivery Fund and the Green Fund," he said.

He said it was the firm conviction of President Akufo-Addo that the two innovative funds would be the game changer in the country's quest to achieve the SDGs, and urged the private sector to contribute to the fund.

The head of the CEOs Advisory Group on SDGs, Dr Eugene Antwi, enumerated the activities of the group over the past year, and indicated that the group had produced an SDG baseline report which would be used to track progress on the goals.

Also, he said the SDGs base budgeting report had been developed to show how resources were being aligned to support the achievement of the SDGs.