Ghana: Cherryfield Montessori School Holds Speech, Prize-Giving Day

Cherryfield Montessori School (CMS) at Pokuase ACP, near Accra has held its 5th Speech and Prize-Giving and Graduation ceremony over the weekend.

It had the theme; 'Inculcating Discipline in Our Wards: The Role of Stakeholders'.

Speaking at the function, Mrs Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu-Atiase, Managing Director of the school said that, due to the discipline being inculcated in the pupils, it has enabled them to do the right things all the time.

She said discipline has always been the key to success for many endeavours and therefore urged people to be law abiding.

"As parents and guardians, you should also do the right thing by instilling good societal values in our wards. These include self-respect and the respect for others, politeness, humility, hard work, decent language, fear of God and regulating the use of TV and other ICT gadgets at home. As the saying goes, charity begins at home", she stated.

The school, she said had also held a successful 7th Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) meeting and expressed her gratitude to its executives and parents for their relentless support.

She disclosed that during the academic year, there was an increase in the enrolment, leading to the need for more classrooms.

Management, according to her, had constructed a new classroom block to provide conducive atmosphere for effective teaching and learning.

It has further purchased a bus to augment the two existing one to ease the pressure on them.

Mrs Adzanu-Atiase stated that experience and qualified teachers have been employed to beef up the existing staff population so as to ensure that the children received the best of holistic education, which she said, has been the hallmark of the school.

"Academic work was remarkable. In fact, we are on course. I would like to emphasise that our pupils and students excelled in their various assessments and end of term examinations".

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annum, in his address, emphasised the need for teachers and parents to give balanced education and values to their children.

These, he noted, were qualities children learn from parents and in schools to make them responsible adults in future.

He advised parents to encourage their children to study engineering, mathematics, science and Information, Communication and Technology subjects to give them a slight advantage when seeking for job on the labour market.

Cherryfield Montessori School, which started in 2013 with 2 children and 2 teachers, now has more students, quality teaching staff, modern computer laboratory and school buses.