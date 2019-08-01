Ghana: BSTEM Project Yielding Results in UE/R

Kongo — The Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (BSTEM) Education Project being implemented by the Ghana Education Service in some selected basic schools in the country has begun yielding some positive results in the Upper East Region.

Through the implementation of the project, the students of the Kongo Junior High School (KJHS), who are privileged to be among the beneficiary schools in the region had been excelling in the BSTEM at the BECE, at the district, regional and national competitions.

The project, which provided the beneficiary schools with BSTEM equipment, had made the students who graduated and transitioned to the Senior High School (SHS) to be performing greatly in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education.

Some selected basic schools in the Nabdam, Bolgatanga, Builsa North, and Bawku Municipal are among the districts in the region that are benefiting from the package.

These were made known when the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Nabdam District, Mrs Agnes Anamoo, and her team comprising the District Engineer, Mr Simon Akasuya and the Presiding Member, Mr Edward Dag-bama Walla, with some journalists visited the newly constructed 3-unit classroom block built by the assembly for the KJHS on Saturday.

The DCE commended the teachers and the students of the school for working hard to uplift the name of the school, the district and the region as a whole, and urged them to continue to work harder to attain academic laurels.

She stated that during the last election, the New Patriotic Party, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pledged to promote BSTEM and noted "that promise had been fulfilled."

The DCE told teachers and the students that the world was being driven by BSTEM education and entreated them to take the teaching and learning of BSTEM very seriously to help accelerate the growth of the country.

She pledged the assembly's support to construct a Science Laboratory to help store the equipment and to make the school a learning centre for the rest of the schools in the district, including Senior High Schools.

Mrs Anamoo responded positively to the head teacher of the school, Mr Emmanuel Ditamine's demand, to provide in-service training for Science and Mathematics teachers in the district to help improve upon the teaching of the subjects.

The DCE later visited Nabdam Girls Model JHS where the Parents Teacher Association (PTA) was holding a meeting and commended the Kongo chief and his elders for being very proactive at PTA meetings.

The Chief of Kongo, on behalf of the PTA, lauded the efforts of the assembly for providing the school with a classroom block, a borehole and appealed for scholarship for the girls.

Mrs Anamoo, who indicated that the assembly procured 200 Mono desks for schools at the cost of GH¢200,000 funded by the central government this year, also paid working visit to inspect the newly constructed 3-unit classroom blocks at Yakoti, Kongo and Kong-Daborin constructed at the cost of ₵180,000.00 from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), ₵220,000 from the District Development Facility (DDF) and ₵180,000.00 from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) respectively.

She also paid working visit to inspect the renovation of 4-unit classroom block at Nangodi at the cost of GH¢129,274.50 from District Development Fund (DDF)

In a related development, the DCE also provided five bicycles to the Ghana Red Cross Society and acknowledged the society's contributions in the areas of health education.