South Africa: Just in - Omotoso Rape Trial Ordered to Go Ahead After Bid for More Charge Details Fails

Rape-accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused have lost their application to compel the State to provide them with further details of the charges against them.
The application was made by their lawyer, Peter Daubermann, and in it they demanded more information on intricate details of the allegations against them, including when and where the offences allegedly happened.
Judge Irma Schoeman gave her ruling in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Thursday afternoon, ordering that the trial continue as scheduled on Friday.
More to follow.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.