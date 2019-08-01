Nigeria: African Table Tennis Club Championships Begin in Lagos

The 2019 African Table Tennis Championships is scheduled to begin today at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.
The bi-annual tournament which was hosted in 2017 in Agadir, Morocco, has Egypt's Al Ahly as the defending champions in the men and women events.
For the first time, the number of teams increased to eight with Nigeria, Egypt, Togo, Senegal and Rwanda competing in the two events.
In the draw conducted, men's number one seed, ENPPI of Egypt has been drawn in Group A alongside Benin's Unversite d'Abomey Calavi, Congo DRC's APC Spin and Remo Stars of Nigeria.
Group B has SOJ TT Club of Nigeria as well as Togo's Club Avenir, Ethiopia's Commercial Bank and Rwanda's Vision TT.
Women's defending champion and Number One seed, Al Ahly of Egypt has been drawn in Group A with Nigeria's G20 and Senegal's Club International of Dakar.
In Group B, Nigeria's Cannan Queens are to compete with Congo DRC's APC Spin and Ethiopia's Commercial Bank.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinal stage of the competition starting today.
The Club Championships is kick starting the table tennis festival in Lagos as the City of Excellence is playing host to three major tournaments on the ITTF calendar.
Read the original article on This Day.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.