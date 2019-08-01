Malawi: Pentecostal Life TV Set for Special 'Family Day' On Saturday

1 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The entertainment fever has hit the Lilongwe as Pentecostal Life (PL) Radio and Television is geared to hold its much touted family day scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3

where prolific musicians such as Skeffa Chimoto, Lulu and Evance Meleka are expected to perform.

Speaking in an interview eith Nyasa Times, one of the organizers, Zephaniah Nungu said the family day is expected to be unique and amazing saying it will also provide a platform for people to interact with radio personalities whom they have been following both on radio and TV.

Nungu said the event will take place at PL Radio and TV offices at Glory land premises and all the preparations for the event are almost through and people in Lilongwe will have one of the best weekend full of maximum entertainment.

"The family day will be exceptional and thrilling from the beginning to the end as we also use the same platform to interact with our audiences," he said

According to Nungu, apart from face painting games, Braii and Music, the day will start with Aerobics from 6 to 8am at Bingu National Stadium.

Confirming his presence during the event Evance Meleka said he is ready to dish out the best performance ever.

"I am more than ready to entertain people on the day honestly, I have done enough preparations, people should come in large numbers and they will not regret," he said

However, Lulu said he is also excited that PL has provided a platform where he will have a chance to interact with some people who promote his music and even those who love his music.

Charges for the event are K2000 for singles, K3500 for couples and kids will have to pay K1000 each to enjoy the rest of the event.

