Namibia: Reaction to Hanse-Himarwa's Sentence

Windhoek High Court judge Christie Liebenberg yesterday sentenced former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa to a fine of N$50 000, or in default of payment, 24 months' imprisonment. The Namibian took to the streets of Windhoek to gauge the public's views on the sentence meted out to the former minister.

Bernard Kandiyelu (38)

I am fine with the sentence she received. What she did was not something that you should send her to jail for. I hope the Namibian government will improve to prevent corruption happening.

Melisa Araes (21)

I am not really happy or sad about the sentence. All I can say is that it was not really fair because this was a high-profile case, and a fine of N$50 000 is not reasonable. We are going to refer to her case as a precedent, and then think the same will apply to others. I followed the entire court case from the beginning, the proceedings were fine, although I feel she did not take it [the case] seriously.

Loteni Nakashole (26)

If they wanted to make an example out of her, then N$50 000 is too low for a fine. It should have been much higher, or she should have gone to jail.

Hazel Ambambi (21)

I feel it was unfair, and a more severe sentence should have been passed. If this is how ministers who are found guilty of corruption will be sentenced, then corruption will increase because they believe a similar judgement will apply to them.

Danisha Zeraeua (22)

I feel it was unfair. She was meant to be made an example because people often get away with corruption and fraud. There are so many other people who are not prominent who have received direct jail time - no bail, nothing.

Shoki Kandjimi (22)

I think it was both fair and unfair. When it comes to it not being fair, they could have passed a harsher sentence because this was a high-profile case. However, this case shows that our democracy is working because it is indeed holding everyone accountable, be it a minister or ordinary citizen. This was one of those cases that would have sent out a message to all Namibians that if you commit a crime, no matter what position you hold, you will be held accountable. But unfortunately, I do not feel that this case sent that message through adequately.