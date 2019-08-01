South Africa: Khayelitsha Quadruplets Mom Fearing for Second Sick Child

Khayelitsha mom Inga Mafenuka, who gave birth to quadruplets last year, is still fearing for one of her children, after tragically losing her son Bubele on Thursday morning.

Mafenuka made headlines when she gave birth to two girls and two boys at Tygerberg Hospital in July 2018.

The children, Bubele, Buchule, Bunono and Bungcwele, celebrated their first birthdays last month.

'Not breathing normally'

Family neighbour Stella Booi said on Wednesday evening that the children's grandmother had told her that Bubele had been vomiting and had been suffering from diarrhoea throughout the day.

After spending the day with the family, Booi said she left the family home just after 21:00 on Wednesday evening with all four children playing happily.

"At 07:00, I received a call again from the children's grandmother who said Bubele is not well and, when I arrived, I saw this too - he looked pale and was not breathing normally," said Booi.

After waiting for an ambulance for close to an hour, Booi says they enlisted the help of a neighbour who rushed Inga, the grandmother and Bubele to the local clinic.

"I followed later in the morning and when I arrived, he was declared dead."

'Their mother is devastated'

Now grieving their loss, the family is still fearful for Bubele's sibling, Bungcwele.

The doctor at the local clinic in Khayelitsha requested to see all three, and when one looked fragile, the doctor insisted on keeping her.

"We're waiting for the doctor to give us feedback on Bungcwele's condition.

"Their mother is devastated," added Booi.

Meanwhile, Bunono and Buchule are at home with their grandmother after being discharged.

The family will await results and a report back on investigations to determine what happened to little Bubele.

News24