South Africa: Armed Robbers Hit Post Office in Cape Town, Make Off With Cash

Three armed men made off with an undisclosed amount of money on Thursday when they robbed a Post Office on Mains Avenue, in Kenilworth, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said, according to information, the incident occurred at 08:00.

"Police detectives are on the scene, combing for clues," said Rwexana.

This follows a report by News24 about a possible crime syndicate which may be operating in the Western Cape.

Rwexana said three armed men entered the premises.

"They threatened the complainants and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money," she said.

She added that there were no injuries reported during the incident.

It recently emerged that the Cape Town CBD was experiencing "unprecedented levels" of armed robberies, with gangs focusing on high-end retailers and businesses that sold items such as jewellery, cameras and cellphones.

On Wednesday, a jewellery store at the upmarket Cape Quarter shopping complex became the latest target of armed robbers in Cape Town.

An armed gang robbed Cape Town's Diamond Works shop opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre last month, News24 reported.

The Mount Nelson Hotel was hit by 15 men who threatened staff and guests, before making off with personal belongings and jewellery from an on-site store.

According to Cape Town Central Improvement District (CCID) safety and security manager Muneeb Hendricks, three other businesses have been affected in the CBD, namely, Cameraland, a Vodacom outlet on the corner of Adderley and Longmarket streets, and a cellphone shop on the corner of Strand and Burg streets, News24 reported.

News24