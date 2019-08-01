Namibia: Nunw Wants Namport to Reinstate All Fired Workers

The National Union of Namibian Workers wants Namport to reinstate all 87 workers who were dismissed in May this year.

Namport last week reinstated 53 of the 87 workers the company had dismissed for their participation in what it called an illegal strike that took place last August. Among the workers' grievances which led to the industrial action was union representation.

The workers said their right to freedom of association was being undermined because they wanted to be members of the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) instead of the Namibian Transport and Allied Workers Union (Natau), with which Namport has a bargaining agreement.

They accused Natau of corruption and victimisation, and not consulting workers on changes to conditions of employment.

In a statement issued last week, acting CEO Kavin Harry said after their dismissal, all 87 workers appealed against the sacking.

"Following the appeal hearings of the individual employees, 53 employees were recommended for reinstatement, while the appeals of the remaining 34 were regrettably not successful," Harry explained.

The workers already returned to work on 22 July.

A document stipulating the outcome of the appeal hearing, held in June, stated that the appeal committee decided to "overturn the disciplinary sanction imposed "on the workers, and that their reinstatement would be from the time they were dismissed - on 17 May.

Their reinstatement was coupled, though, with a "comprehensive final written warning" which is valid for 12 months, during which, if they are charged with any form of misconduct, they will be subjected to further disciplinary action that may result in dismissal.

Conditions for the reinstatement also included that the workers will not be entitled to remuneration for the two months from 17 May to 22 July; that they will be responsible for the arrears of their pension and medical aid contributions during the two months of their 'dismissal'; that their annual and sick leave days' balance will start with zero from the time of their reinstatement; and that they would be required to undergo an induction programme developed to deal with social issues observed during the hearing.

Although the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) commended Namport for the reinstatement of some, it also accused the company of not being fair to the other workers.

"Why not give the 34 a chance too? Why send them home? Namport said those who got reinstated showed remorse, but an appeal is not a process for workers to show remorse," union vice president Phillip Munenguni told The Namibian yesterday.

He said the company must play fair and give all a chance because the entire process of being disciplined over an alleged illegal strike was inconsistent with previous similar events.

Munenguni cited other alleged illegal strikes which took place during working hours several years ago, where none of the participating workers were dismissed.

"Namport has set a precedent. Now, we have workers striking during lunch hour; not damaging property or disrupting operations; and they are being sent home and not even given a second chance. Why?" he asked.

According to Munenguni, the union is also calling on Namport to reconsider the conditions for reinstatement, which it claimsa are contrary to company policy.

The reinstatement conditions are a "double punishment" for the workers who should not have been dismissed in the first place, he continued.

The workers were accused of participating in an illegal industrial action, insubordination, and bringing Namport's name into disrepute.

The strike was held at the parastatal's head office at Walvis Bay, but the participants failed to follow the grievance procedures contained in the collective bargaining agreement signed between Namport and Natau.

Namport also accused the workers of not heeding warnings by their employer that there would be consequences for their action.