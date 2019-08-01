Namibia: Police Warn Public Against Mob Justice

1 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

The police have warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands following an incident in which two men and a woman were assaulted by a group who accused them of murder.

Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said in a press statement yesterday that the trio was attacked by the mob on 15 July at Ondukuta village, Tsandi constituency of the Omusati region.

The three afterwards reported cases of malicious damage to property and assault against the 31 people who participated in the attack, at the Tsandi Police Station.

Of the 31 suspects, 24 were arrested on 17 July, and the remaining seven on 19 July.

Kanguatjivi said the first group of suspects appeared in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on 19 July. The second group appeared in court on 22 July. All the suspects were denied bail. The case was postponed to 12 September to allow for further police investigations.

Kanguatjivi said the incident was triggered by the death of 26-year-old Joseph Shiningayamwe Embula on 4 July at Tsandi District Hospital. The family believed Embula died of poisoning.

"On Monday, 8 July, a relative of Embula went to the Tsandi Police Station with the medical certificate of Embula, requesting the police to conduct a post-mortem on the deceased. According to her, the family was not convinced that the deceased died of natural causes, but of poisoning," stated Kanguatjivi.

He said in order to clarify the matter, the police made arrangements, and a post-mortem was conducted on 11 July at the Okahao Police mortuary, as requested by Embula's relatives.

The autopsy report, however, ruled out poisoning, and the deceased's relatives were informed of the findings.

"Despite all these efforts, the mob ignored the outcome of the autopsy, and took the law into their own hands [by attacking the trio]," said Kanguatjivi.

He added that the police arrived at the scene of the attack in time to rescue the three assault victims, and took them to hospital.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.
Ilhan Omar Goes 'Back to Africa' - but as a V.I.P.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.