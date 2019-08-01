South Africa: Ramaphosa Makes Appointments to Commission for Gender Equality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially appointed nine commissioners to the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), the Presidency revealed on Thursday.
"President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 3 of the Commission on Gender Equality Act and Section 193(4) (b) of the Constitution, appointed members of the Commission for Gender Equality, effective today, August 1, 2019," spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement on Thursday.
The Chapter 9 statutory body was established to promote respect for gender equality and the protection, development and attainment of gender equality.
"The CGE advances, promotes and protects gender equality in South Africa through undertaking research, public education, policy development, legislative initiatives, effective monitoring and litigation," Diko said.
Ramaphosa has appointed the following individuals on a full-time basis until 2024:Tamara Eugenia Mathebula;Octavia Lindiwe Ntuli-Tloubatla;Jennifer Smout;Mbuyiselo Botha;Tlaleng Mofokeng;O'Hara Ngoma-Diseko.
Mathebula will serve as chairperson until the end of her term in October 2022.
The president has also appointed the following individuals on a part-time basis till 2024.Nomasonto Grace Mazibuko; Dibeela Gertrude Mothupi;Busisiwe Deyi.
"President Ramaphosa has wished the new commissioners well in their roles," Diko said.
News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.