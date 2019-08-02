South Africa: City of Tshwane to Announce Agreement With Municipal Workers Over Wage Dispute

The City of Tshwane is expected to hold a press briefing on Friday to communicate the outcomes of negotiations between South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) who have been striking for a 18% wage increase.
Since the start of the week, striking City workers have been blockading streets with buses, refuse trucks and rubbish. They are demanding the same wage increase that was allegedly paid to the City's top managers.
On Wednesday, News24 reported the City said it could not meet the 18% increase demanded by its employees.
eNCA also reported that the City admitted that the correct processes were not followed when awarding wage increases to those in a management position.
In a statement by the City, mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the briefing would provide an opportunity to share the details of the agreement as well as the way forward regarding the impasse.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
