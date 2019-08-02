Kenya: Rabble-Rouser Sonko Says Ken Okoth Had Second Wife and Child

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday dropped a bombshell at the funeral of Ken Okoth claiming that the late Kibra MP had a second wife and a child.
The governor demanded that Okoth's family should recognise the child.
"Ken will not forgive me if I don't save the situation. Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko rescue team. In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and. Out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Thumbi."
Monica Okoth is the recognized wife of the MP.
More to follow
