Kenya: Rabble-Rouser Sonko Says Ken Okoth Had Second Wife and Child

1 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Anita Chepkoech

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday dropped a bombshell at the funeral of Ken Okoth claiming that the late Kibra MP had a second wife and a child.

The governor demanded that Okoth's family should recognise the child.

"Ken will not forgive me if I don't save the situation. Ken fell in love with a nurse called Anita from the Sonko rescue team. In 2017, he asked me to help him nominate his second wife to the County Assembly and. Out of respect for him, I nominated Ann Thumbi."

Monica Okoth is the recognized wife of the MP.

More to follow

