Kenya: I'm Not Looking for a Job in Kenya, Says Touring Former Stars Coach Amrouche

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche is touring Kenya in a move that has led to speculation over his exact mission.

The Belgian trainer, who has in recent times been linked with the vacant coaching job in Botswana, has been spotted in Nairobi watching matches in the company of friends and journalists.

Remembered for guiding Harambee Stars to the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup victory in Nairobi and also holding hosts Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in a 2014 World Cup qualifying match, Amrouche has, however, been quick to state that he is not keen on coaching in Kenya anytime soon.

LEGAL BATTLE

"I am not looking for a job here. I just came here to rest and talk to friends," the former Motema Pembe and Libya national football team coach said.

The 51-year-old coach is currently locked in a legal battle to secure compensation worth millions of shillings from Football Kenya Federation for summary dismissal.

He has refused to comment on the matter.