Kenya: Man Kills Father Over Ugali

A village in Kakamega East is in shock after a man hacked to death his elderly father with a hoe after they disagreed over a meal of ugali.

The suspect is reported to have grabbed a hoe on Wednesday night and attacked his 80-year-old father over a plate of ugali and some roasted maize.

The suspect, aged 30, then fled the home in Shiswa village in Muranda location after his father collapsed and died.

Villagers said the suspect had earlier dug a grave in the family compound after he had earlier this year disagreed with his father and threatened to kill him and bury him there.

Police have launched a manhunt for a man suspect who is still on the run.

The sub county police commander Robert Makau said police were investigating the incident.

COMMITTED

"We are doing everything to bring the suspect to book because of the heinous act he has committed," said the police boss.

Mr Abraham Wakukha, a brother of the suspect, said he was shocked by the brutal attack on his father. He said he got home and found his father was lying in a pool of blood with a gaping wound on the head.

"Our brother has been engaging in suspicious activities lately including stealing items belonging to our neighbours," said Mr Wakukha.

Shinyalu deputy Sub-County commissioner Mr Mofat Moseti visited the scene and helped coordinate the transportation of the body to the County General and Referral Hospital mortuary.