Nigeria: Three Nigerians Arrested Over Illicit Drugs in Cambodia

Three Nigerians residing in Cambodia have been arrested after illicit drugs were allegedly found on them in the south-eastern part of Meanchey district.
According to a report published by Khmer Times, on Tuesday, the Nigerians were arrested on Sunday after the police anti-drug department raided a room in Tony Guesthouse, located in Tnaot Chrum IV village in Meanchey district's Boeng Tumpon II commune.
The clampdown was in collaboration with the Phnom Penh police, in collaboration with Dangkor district police.
The Dangkor district police chief, Chim Sitha, identified them as 35-year-old Maduka Jona Schibudo, 30-year-old Davis Candkwdo, and 25-year-old Obiesie Chika Odinaka Chiemerie.
Mr Sitha said the arrest was instigated following the guesthouse owner alerting the police about the men, who were suspected of hiding the drugs in their rental room.
He said the police seized 21 large packages of crystal meth weighing nearly 21 kilograms, three passports, four phones, and other drug-related materials from the suspects.
"They were arrested red-handed after police raided a room in a guesthouse in Boeng Tumpon II commune that they were staying in," the said.
"After the raid and their arrests, police seized 21 large packages of crystal meth (Methamphetamine) weighing nearly 21 kilograms, three passports, four phones, and other drug-related materials from them."
The Phnom Penh police boss, Sar Thet, said the suspects are currently detained at the Phnom Penh municipal police for further questioning.
Mr Thet said the suspects are accused of drug possession and trafficking and could face up to a life sentence if convicted.
"Police are now interrogating them to identify and arrest a ringleader or any other suspects who are linked to the case in order to punish them in accordance with the law, Police are still working hard on this case."
Read the original article on Premium Times.
