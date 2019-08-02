Nigeria Can't Progress Until Igbo Becomes President - Apostle Samson

Enugu — International President of Christian Association of Igbo Ministers, CAIM, Apostle Samson Okorie, Thursday said that Nigeria would not progress until an Igbo becomes president.

Okorie who made this known while briefing pressmen on the forthcoming Igbo world Christian summit slated on 13th -16th of August at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu opined that the summit is to unite the Igbo land and return it to the landmark initiated by the missionaries.

He disclosed that the summit was organised by CAIM in collaboration with University of Leadership and Sound Doctrine, ULS, with a theme; "In the Days of His Power" to bring the Christian together to pray for the liberation of Igbo land.

Narrating the aim of the summit as to unite Igbo land, he stated that 95% percent of Christians in Nigeria are Igbo and was chosen by God to make Nigeria better.

"This is the fifth edition of Igbo Christian world summit. The summit is to bring Igbo christian together to pray for the liberation of Igbo land and make sure that the dream of missionaries who brought Christianity to Igbo land is achieved and return the land to accident mark.

"Talking of Christianity today in the country, the Igbo have 95% of Christians. The Christian Association of Igbo Ministers is bringing the Christian together to make sure that Igbo land is liberated. The main aim is to unite Igbo together through gospel.

"I want to tell you, until Nigeria goes back to God and ask for forgiveness of what they did to Igbo during the Biafra war, this country will not be better".

Vanguard