Rwanda, World Bank Sign U.S.$200 Million Education Sector Financing Agreement

Rwanda and the World Bank on Thursday signed a US $200 million (Approximately Rwf180billion) credit financing agreement to support promote quality basic education, which is necessary for human capital development.
Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning and Yasser El-Gammal the World Bank Country Manager signed the agreement at the former's offices in Kigali.
The main objective of the project is to improve teacher competency and student retention and learning.
The project consists of three main components which include, Ndagijimana said, enhancing teacher effectiveness for improved student learning, reducing overcrowding and distance to schools, and strengthening institutional capacity to support teaching and learning.
The development was disclosed in May as Hafez Ghanem, the Vice President of World Bank for Africa met Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente at the latter's office in Kimihurura.
