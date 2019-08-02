Kenya: Wanyama - No, I'm Not Leaving Spurs Anytime Soon

London — Kenya captain Victor Wanyama has insisted he is going nowhere this summer despite growing speculation linking him with Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray as well as London rivals West Ham.

A fee of £20 million (Sh2.5 billion) has been discussed in media outlets in the United Kingdom but Wanyama himself insists he is going nowhere.

"I don't want to dwell on speculation. I'm not going anywhere. I have not spoken to any other team because my aim is to remain here and help my team next season. I have a running contract with Spurs which I intend to honour," Wanyama said.

UNDER THREAT

Despite his statement speculation has however continued particularly since the Daily Mail newspaper reported that Wanyama didn't want to move abroad last summer as this would have prevented him obtaining British citizenship which he is now entitled to having lived in the UK for more than six years.

Wanyama's place in the Champions League finalists' midfield is also under threat from new arrival Tanguy Ndombele as well as established stars Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko.

He has returned to training after his late arrival to the squad following the Africa Cup of Nations and is expected to feature in some of the forthcoming friendly games which include his brother McDonald Mariga's former club Inter Milan this Sunday.

TRANSFER DEADLINE

A deal to Turkey could happen later this month as although the deadline for transfers into and between Premier League clubs is August 8 the deadline to go to other European or Turkish clubs is the end of the month.

With Galatasaray reported to be wanting Wanyama to anchor their midfield and up his wages from a reported £65,000 (Sh8.2 million) per week, speculation on the Kenyan captain is likely to continue for some time.

What is almost certain, however, is that if he stays at Spurs, Wanyama will be seen as a back-up defensive midfield player called upon when injuries to first choice players require it.

The 28-year-old played 13 Premier League games for the club last season, with four starts to his name.