Sudanese Revolutionary Front Calls On FFC to Respond to Questions

Khartoum — In response to the fatal shooting on protesting school students in El Obeid on Monday, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) alliance of armed movements has given the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) 48 hours to respond to questions about their agreement in Addis Ababa before taking any further steps in Khartoum.

The SRF said in a letter to the FFC on Monday, signed by chairman Minni Minawi, leader of a Sudan Liberation Movement breakaway faction and Malik Agar, head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North in Blue Nile state, that "the rapid pace of events in the Sudanese political arena does not tolerate grey positions". The SRF "needs to take position on what it deems urgent and not urgent".

The armed movements have followed the developments since the signing of the agreement between the FFC and SRF in Addis Ababa with concern, and point out that "the FFC does not have the mandate required to conclude the agreement".

The SRF, according to the letter, wants to know whether the FFC intends to accept the agreement reached the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa and when the FFC is ready to include the document of the SRF, which is related to peace and the entire democratic transition as agreed by the parties in Addis Ababa.