Sudan: Communist Party of Sudan Withdraws From Negotiations With Junta

Khartoum — The Communist Party of Sudan (CPoS) has decided to withdraw from the negotiations with the military junta. The party will continue "to struggle with the people in the street until a radical change has been achieved".

Secretary-General Mohamed El Khateeb announced at a press conference at the party's office in Khartoum that the CPoS will not participate "at any level of power" during the rule of the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

He said that the political and constitutional documents are biased toward the military junta. They stipulate the complete hegemony of the junta over the Sovereign Council. The Ministers of Defence and Interior Affairs, to be appointed by the junta, will rule over the army and the security apparatus, and the composition of the Sudan Armed Forces will be changed by adding militias to the army.

El Khateeb declared the party's categorical rejection of the report of the commission of inquiry into the deadly dispersal of protesters at the Khartoum sit-in on June 3, set up by the Attorney General, explaining that its mission was to blur the facts, and to attribute the crimes to unknown armed men and absolve the real perpetrators.

He called for the formation of an independent commission of inquiry under international and regional supervision.

The Communist leader reiterated his call for the dismantling of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and all government militias, including the Rapid Support Forces, the abolition of the Nation Security Law and the restructuring of the security apparatus on a professional basis.

Siddig Yousef, leading member of CPoS Political Bureau called on the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) to reject dialogue and consultations with the TMC and to continue the uprising until the junta is overthrown by a peaceful struggle.

He said the death toll at the hands of the military since the start of the uprising in mid-December last year reached 242 so far, in addition to 20 others who have not been identified yet, those whose bodies were dumped in the Nile, and hundreds of people who are still missing.

"The number of killings and casualties caused by the junta exceeds the number killed during Al Bashir's rule between the street protests that erupted in September 2013 until his fall [in April 2019]."

Yousef explained that they decided to withdraw the party's representative from the FFC negotiating committee, as they do not want to participate in negotiations anymore with those involved in the killing of peacefully protesting citizens.