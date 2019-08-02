Sudan: AU Mediator - Sudan Constitutional Declaration Nears Completion

Photo: Radio Dabanga
Students protest in El Mujlad in West Kordofan on August 1, 2019.
1 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The African Union mediator Mohamed Lebatt says the joint legal committee of the military junta and the Forces for Freedom and Change is about to complete the provisions of the Constitutional Declaration.

The AU mediator said in a press conference on Wednesday that the committee postponed its last meeting scheduled for Wednesday. He urged resumption of the talks as soon as possible, as negotiations between the two parties will resume after the completion of the legal document.

The mediation will not accept any excuse to delay the process and the signing of the Constitutional Declaration and warned that a further slowdown will continue the tension and cause great damage to the country and the uprising.

Lebatt said the signing of the two main documents (a Political Charter was already signed by both parties on July 17) will lead to the formation of an independent commission of inquiry into the violent dismantling of the Khartoum sit-in on June 3 and other violent incidents in which protesters were killed. Completing the Constitutional Declaration will open the door to peace, solve the problems of the margin, and address the economic and living crises, calling on the negotiating parties to speed up agreement for the national interest.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) expects to resume negotiations on the constitutional document on Thursday.

SPA leading member Ismail El Taj told reporters in Khartoum on Wednesday that the talks are expected to resume after the legal committees of both parties have completed their comments on the constitutional document draft.

Abdelfattah El Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), has called on the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) "to strengthen their partnership in order to block elements of the deposed regime working to abort the revolution". He urged the opposition to accelerate the negotiations, so that a transitional government can be formed as soon as possible, to prevent more bloodshed.

El Burhan confirmed that the members of the junta's do not desire immunity, and emphasised the possibility of the armed movements co-signing of the Political Charter and Constitutional Declaration.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

