Sudan: TMC - Perpetrators of Obied Incedent Were Identified

Al-Obeid — Member of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and Chairman of the council's Security and Defence Committee, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Mohamed Ibrahim, announced that the perpetrators who committed the incident of Al-Obeid city in which five persons have martyred, in addition to one who passed away today (Thursday) in Khartoum.

In a statement issued Thursday in Al-Obeid, he said that the force which was protecting the Sudanese - French Bank has opened fire, a matter that led to the martyrdom of five martyrs and another one who died Thursday in Khartoum.

He indicated that there were 20 persons wounded in the incident and receiving treatment at Al-Obeid Hospital, adding that some of them have left the hospital.

He said that in response to directives of the Rapid Support Forces' Command all members of the guarding force, seven men, were put in custody, explaining that they were dismissed from service and delivered to the Public Prosecution in North Kordofan State for completing the legal procedure and holding the trial.