Sudan: TMC Holds Some SPA Elements Responsible for Al-Obeid Incidents

Al-Obeid — The Security and Defence Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) has held some elements of the Teachers Committee of the Professionals' Association responsible for the incidents that happened in Al-Obeid city and resulted in martyrdom of six persons and the wounding of 20 other who are receiving treatment at Al-Obeid Hospital.

In a statement issued by the committee and read over by the TMC member and chairman of the committee, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Mohamed Ibrahim, explained that it was proved that a number of youths have forced school students to go out for demonstration through incitement by known teachers who belong to the Teachers Committee of the Sudanese Professionals Association, indicating that legal measures are being taken against these persons.

The statement revealed that some elements have beaten a number of the teachers of Al-Obeid Girls Secondary School and pressured them to make the girl students go out to join the demonstrations.

He stressed that the committee holds these elements fully responsible for taking the students outside their schools and endangering their lives, adding that efforts are underway to identify these persons and to take the legal measures against the

Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin pointed out that international humanitarian law prohibits the involvement of children and students in such events and using them in political activities and depriving them of their legitimate right for education.

He said that such sorrowful incidents have resulted in suspension of education at the schools in Sudan.

The Transitional Military Council has valued the role of teachers in nurturing generations through the great educational message.

He revealed that a group of demonstrators stormed the building of Bank of Khartoum in Al-Obeid and destroyed and its furniture and looted some and burned two of the bank's ATM machines and some documents.

He affirmed that the Armed Forces, the Rapid Support Forces, the United Police and the General Intelligence Service are working in a homogeneous security system that is characterized by a patriotic spirit in maintaining the security and stability of citizens and the unity and safety of the homeland, adding that the leadership of these forces will not hesitate to hold accountable those who exceed the law and jurisdiction at all levels.

He wished mercy for the martyrs and quick recovery for the injured persons.