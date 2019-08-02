Angola Tune Up for Eswatini Reception

Luanda — Combined play, clearings and crosses dominated the training of the national football team on Wednesday night, aiming to play Saturday with Eswatini national football team (former Swaziland), for the second leg of the penultimate knockout round of access to the final phase of CHAN'2020.

The preparation game was held at the Coqueiros Stadium in Luanda, in the training session, the team also worked on goal under the leadership of the head coach Silvestre Pelé.

In the first leg match on July 28, at the opponent's house, the match ended with a 1-1 tie.

Manguxi's goal in the 50th minute was insufficient for the win of the national team, who conceded a tie even in the last minutes of the match, in the 90th minute.

Angola were already runners-up in this competition reserved for players who n play in the domestic championship in their countries in 2011 in Sudan.

The 2020 CHAN will be played in Cameroon.