Rwanda, DR Congo Border Remains Open - Officials

Rwanda has reopened its border with DR Congo, which was temporarily closed in order sensitize people on signs and dangers of Ebola virus and measures to prevent themselves from being infected.

Rwanda had closed its Rubavu border after a third case of Ebola was reported in the border town of Goma, DR Congo.

Now the ministry of health says that the border is open for travel as usual but warned against unnecessary travels.

The Ministry of Health affirms that #Rwanda's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo is open for travels as usual.

To date, Rwanda remains #Ebola free. However, the public is strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travels to affected areas.

Rwanda, which has been commended by the Word Health Organisation (WHO) on its Ebola preparedness efforts, has been on a high alert since the first case of Ebola outbreak was reported in Goma last month.

According to information coming from the DR Congo, a one-year-old girl has died of Ebola, becoming the third victim of the outbreak in the densely populated city of Goma.

This comes only a day after a second case was confirmed - sending rapid response teams into action to prevent further transmission.

No case has been reported on Rwandan soil yet.

Over 5000 health workers have been vaccinated against Ebola in Goma, DRC. Health centres have been provided with training and equipment to improve infection prevention and control.

Screenings at border crossings have been reinforced & 24h monitoring implemented at the airport".

In a statement yesterday, WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the risk of the spread of the epidemic is high.

The population in Goma, he said, is highly mobile: "So this is an event we have anticipated".

"This is why we have been doing intensive preparedness work in Goma so that any new case is identified and responded to immediately," he explained.

More than 1,600 people have died of Ebola in DR Congo since the outbreak began in August 2018.

Over a week ago, WHO called the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), urging the international community to step up its support.

This is a developing story