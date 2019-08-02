Malawi: Muluzi Set to Meet Chilima and Chakwera Post-Election Political Impasse

Former president Bakili Muluzi has failed to get back to anti-Jane Ansah protest organisers to brief them on his meeting with President Peter Mutharika as the start of the beginning of what he called dialogue on the heightened political impasse.

Malawi's Former President Bakili Muluzi offered to help quell the current political impasse

Muluzi had promised to get back to Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) after seven days from their initial meeting over a week ago in Blantyre.

He met Mutharika to impress upon him tell the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson to resign following the much disputed presidential election.

HRDC officials have said they are still waiting for an invitation from the former Head of State to brief them the outcome of his meeting with Mutharika.

Political scientist Ernest Thindwa said the silence from Muluzi might be a sign that his effort for peace mediation has hit a snag.

But sources close to the former president said he is scheduled to meet Malawi Congress Party leader Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party president Sales Chilima.

There were rumours on social media that Muluzi had met Chilima in South Africa but they were unfounded as the former president did not fly out of the country.