Angola, DRC Strengthen Cooperation in Education Sector

Dundo — The governments of the provinces of Lunda Norte (Angola) and Cassai Central (Democratic Republic of the Congo / DRC), Thursday reinforced, the cooperation agreements in the Education sector, aiming at the improvement of the teaching and learning quality of French and Portuguese languages as well as in educational sciences.

To this end, according to the final communiqué of the bilateral meeting between the two governments, the creation of a cooperation project between Lueji A'nkonde University (Angola), Notri Down and Cananga Pedagogical University (Cassai Central) was recommended to the Ministry of Education for its approval.

The agreement provides for the exchange of experiences between professors of law, French, Portuguese, economics and science of education on both sides, and the organization of scientific events, such as symposiums in French and Portuguese languages.

Promoting research on Queen Lueji A'nkonde, setting up a language center at universities in both provinces, organizing festivals and rotating sports competitions on a regular basis are included in the agreements signed at the meeting.