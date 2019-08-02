Angola, DRC Strengthen Cooperation in Education Sector

1 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The governments of the provinces of Lunda Norte (Angola) and Cassai Central (Democratic Republic of the Congo / DRC), Thursday reinforced, the cooperation agreements in the Education sector, aiming at the improvement of the teaching and learning quality of French and Portuguese languages as well as in educational sciences.

To this end, according to the final communiqué of the bilateral meeting between the two governments, the creation of a cooperation project between Lueji A'nkonde University (Angola), Notri Down and Cananga Pedagogical University (Cassai Central) was recommended to the Ministry of Education for its approval.

The agreement provides for the exchange of experiences between professors of law, French, Portuguese, economics and science of education on both sides, and the organization of scientific events, such as symposiums in French and Portuguese languages.

Promoting research on Queen Lueji A'nkonde, setting up a language center at universities in both provinces, organizing festivals and rotating sports competitions on a regular basis are included in the agreements signed at the meeting.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Congo-Kinshasa
Education
Governance
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
War of Words Between Botswana's Masisi, Khama Heats Up
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Botswana's Masisi Breaks Silence Following Criticism by Khama
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Check Out Kigali Arena Where NBA's Africa Final Will Be Held
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?
Who is Africa's Most Popular Prophet?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.